Published 8:15 PM, August 17, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Police here have now recorded 8 dead in the Cordillera due to the prolonged monsoon rains and the trio of tropical depressions that brushed the country.

Aries Mamma Piwit, a pocket miner, went out to urinate upon waking up at 5:30 Wednesday morning, August 15, outside their mine shanty at Camp 5 in Acupan, Virac, Itogon, Benguet.

While urinating, falling rocks 50 meters up fell on him and knocked him unconscious.

His co-miners were unaware of it until one investigated and saw him sprawled on the ground.

He was first brought to the Benguet Corporation clinic and later to the Baguio General Hospital where he was treated for back injury and later expired.

Piwit, who is originally from Tabuk City in Kalinga, was brought to the Resurrection Church.

A body, believed to be that of 81-year-old farmer Rufino Catalino Ramos, was found along Caba Creek in Gayaman village in Luba, Abra Wednesday morning.

Ramos, who was from Gayaman, left their house last August 11 to visit his brother in nearby Villaviciosa town but has not been seen since.

His relatives reported him missing last Tuesday, August 14, and conducted a search.

They believed he drowned while crossing the creek which became swollen because of the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, Lepanto Mining Corporation joined police and Mankayan residents in looking for the body of Luvina Julian Kidkid who was buried by a landslide in Bedbed, Mankayan 3 days ago. (READ: Habagat claims 3 lives in Benguet) – Rappler.com