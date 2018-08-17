They walk out of the Makati City police station at past 8 pm after securing a release order from the prosecutor’s office

Published 8:24 PM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 3 lawyers arrested after the raid at the Time in Manila bar in Makati have been released from police custody on Friday, August 17.

They walked out of the Makati City police station at past 8 pm after securing a release order from the prosecutor's office.

They are Jan Vincent Sambrano Soliven, Lenie Rocel Elmido Rocha and Romulo Bernard Bustamante Alarkon of the Desierto and Desierto law firm, representing one of the owners of the twice-raided Makati bar.

Who are they? To recall, the 3 have been arrested by cops after allegedly committing "obstruction of justice" in monitoring cops during the raid of their client's establishment.

According to their boss, Diane Desierto, the 3 were merely doing their job of ensuring that the police were properly implementing the search warrant.

Cops said the 3 failed to identify themselves and did not coordinate before entering the bar with the searching party then taking photos and videos as the raid progressed. The cops asked them to leave after they allegedly refused to respond to queries by cops.

More to follow. – Rappler.com