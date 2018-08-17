They are both included in the list of barangay officials tagged as drug personalities

Published 10:57 PM, August 17, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – Two barangay kagawad in Baguio and Ilocos Sur who were included in the barangay politician narco list made public last May just made the controversial list a bit credible.

Forty-three-year-old Dick Gabutan Bravo, who decided not to run again as kagawad of Lopez Jaena Barangay after his name was included in the list, was arrested last Wednesday afternoon, August 15, by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and local police here in a sting operation at the Veteran’s Park at Harrison Road.

Bravo was caught selling shabu said to be worth P10,000 in a plastic sachet to an undercover agent.

Last Tuesday, August 14, Eddie Fernando Cabico, a barangay kagawad of Langaoan in Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur was also arrested with a shabu in a plastic sachet and the P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

Like Bravo, Cabico was also a drug surrenderee and included in the PDEA’s narco list. Both were detained in their respective regional PDEA offices. – Rappler.com