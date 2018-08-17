Airport authorities set a 'final' 12 noon extension of the NAIA runway closure Saturday, August 18, to complete the cleanup and clearing operations

Published 7:27 AM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Airport authorities have finally removed a plane that slid off the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway on Thursday, August 16.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said on Saturday, August 18. the Xiamen Air plane was removed from the shoulder of NAIA international runway 06/24, and was now at NAIA's Balabag ramp.

Xiamen Air aircraft is now at the Balagbag Ramp https://t.co/FMzv8zI0XH — NAIA (@MIAAGovPH) August 17, 2018

The MIAA set a 12 noon "final extension" of the NAIA runway closure on Saturday.

"A final extension of runway closure until 12 noon today is necessary to give way for the demobilization of heavy equipment used to lift the aircraft. Simultaneously, clearing the runway of debris and other foreign objects will also be done," MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal said in a statement early Saturday.

Monreal again apologized to passengers inconvenienced by the temporary runway closure.

Authorities earlier announced that airport operations will resume on Friday, August 17 at 12 noon. But this was later moved to 4 pm, then 7 pm, and then 5 am on Saturday.

Airport authorities had difficulty removing the plane, which slid off the runway late Thursday, August 16, because of a heavy downpour. The soil in the area where the plane landed was softened by the rain, posing a challenge on its retrieval.

A total of 135 flights were canceled in all 4 terminals on Friday, August 17 while 17 were diverted to Clark, Cebu, Bangkok in Thailand, and Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam.

Due to the flight cancelations, thousands of passengers were stranded in various airports across the country. – Rappler.com