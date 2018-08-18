The body of 22-year-old Lindsay Vallejos Valdez was found inside the vault room of 202 Cellphone Pawnshop, in a pool of her own blood

Published 10:39 AM, August 18, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A pawnshop worker was killed in a robbery here on Wednesday, August 16.

The body of 22-year-old Lindsay Vallejos Valdez was found early afternoon inside the vault room of 202 Cellphone Pawnshop at Abanao St, in a pool of her own blood.

Her arms and feet were bound with brown packing tape and her mouth sealed with tape as well. Her neck was slashed.

Concerned citizens alerted the police when no one the pawnshop appeared to be unmanned, even after Valdez was supposed to have opened it that morning.

With the help of CCTV footage, police discovered that Valdez opened the pawnshop at 8:30 am and was cleaning the shop when the unidentified suspect went inside and dragged her.

The man, who wore a cap to shield his face, directed her to open the vault room and got the key of the metal cashbox. After he tied Valdez, he opened the cash box and took the money.

Before leaving, the suspect slashed the Valdez's neck.

The police arrived at 1:30 pm and processed the scene. Police Superintendent Jaime Rodrigo Leal of the Scene of Crime Operatives declared Valdez dead.

Later that day, Urdaneta, Pangasinan, Vice Mayor Julio Fernandez Parayno III, pawnshop owner, arrived and confirmed that the cash collection amounting to P87,434 was missing. – Rappler.com