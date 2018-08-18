'The Philippines joins the international community in the call for all parties in Afghanistan to 'adhere to and respect humanitarian principles,' says the Department of Foreign Affairs

Published 1:27 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Saturday, August 18, condemned the suicide bombing inside the Mawoud education center in Kabul, Afghanistan.

"The Philippines condemns the terror attack inside an education center in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, that resulted in the tragic loss of at least 48 innocent lives and injury to more than 60 others, mostly children and young adults," the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement.

The DFA expressed its "deepest condolences" to affected families of the blast, and offered the Afghan people "solidarity...during these trying times."

"The Philippines joins the international community in calling for all parties to adhere to and respect humanitarian principles, and ensure the safety and protection of all civilians, especially women and children," the DFA added.

Kabul police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said that while the victim toll could still rise, the "absolute majority" of those bombed were students.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack from the Taliban and the Islamic State group (ISIS), both of which have been carrying out high-profile attacks in Kabul in the recent months.

The suicide blast is the latest terror incident in Afghanistan's war-streaked capital. – Alex Evangelista with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com