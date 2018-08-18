The first drug rehabilitation center of Bacolod will also cater to drug dependents from other localities

Published 3:09 PM, August 18, 2018

BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – This city will soon have its first-ever drug rehabilitation facility.

The groundbreaking of the P35-million Bacolod City Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Barangay Alijis here was held Friday afternoon, August 17.

Leading the ceremony were Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) Chairman Catalino Cuy, Undersecretary Earl Saavedra, and Bacolod City Mayor Evelio Leonardia.

A total of P35 million was turned over for the development of the treatment facility, with P10 million coming from the DDB, and P25 million from the city government.

The 52-bed capacity rehabilitation center will have an administration building, male and female quarters, multi-purpose and mess building and pavilion. (READ: Drug addiction is a health problem. Somebody please tell the President.)

Cuy said the DDB is mandated to provide at least one drug rehabilitation center per province through the Department of Health (DOH), adding there are only 49 DOH-accredited rehabilitation centers in the country.

Cuy added that the DDB will support the local government unit that intends to put its own rehabilitation facility. “If we have the available funds, we will support the DOH rehab center," he said.

This is only the beginning: Saavedra said this is a preparatory initiative because this will not only cater to drug dependents coming from Bacolod City, but those from other localities as well.

He said the services at the facility will be free of charge as they want to cater to those who cannot afford treatment, though he said that not all drug dependents will be placed in a rehab.

Saavedra explained the services given would depend on the level of severity of drug abuse. (READ: No 'real number' on drug rehab: Here's why)

Those with a low level of abuse, they can get treated by having them attend "psycho-education programs," he said. Those with mild to moderate abuse, can attend community-based drug rehabilitation programs overseen by local anti-drug abuse councils.

“Only those with a severe level of drug addiction and severe dependency have to be admitted in full-blown treatment and rehab centers,” Saavedra said.

The presence of rehabilitation centers shows that former drug users are being given the chance to reintegrate themselves to the community, he added. – Rappler.com