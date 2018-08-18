'Jesse Robredo: His Story' is launched on the 6th death anniversary of the former interior secretary and longtime mayor of Naga City

Published 5:10 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Remembering the untimely death of her husband Jesse, Vice President Leni Robredo came home to Naga City on Saturday, August 18 to attend the launch of his biography.

Written by award-winning author Criselda Yabes, the book Jesse Robredo: His Story remembers the former interior secretary and longtime mayor of Naga City who was known for his "tsinelas leadership."

He passed away in a plane crash exactly 6 years ago.

Before the launch, Robredo and her daughters Jillian and Aika attended mass held at the tomb of Jesse. The book launch was held at the Museo ni Jesse, also in Naga City.

After the event, Robredo was asked by reporters whether she still asks for guidance from her late husband. She admitted that she still does – after all, Jesse was her inspiration when she ran for vice president in 2016.

"Parati naman tayong humihingi ng guidance kasi alam natin na hindi naman tayo pinapabayaan," she said. (We always ask for guidance because we know that he does not neglect us.)

Facing a president who continues to question her ability to lead and a defeated rival who continues to contest her victory in the 2016 polls, Vice President Robredo looks to Jesse now more than ever.

"[N]gayong ginugunita natin iyong kaniyang death anniversary, mas lalong maigting na pinapaalala sa atin na hindi dapat tayo matakot basta iyong pinaglalaban natin iyong katotohanan," Robredo said.

(Now that we are commemorating his death anniversary, we are reminded all the more that we should not be afraid as long as we are fighting for the truth.)

– Rappler.com