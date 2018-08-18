13

MATCH URL: https://assets.rappler.com/612F469A6EA84F6BAE882D2B94A4B421/img/0FF43AA488A44BAB9D9FEEE6425A7DD4/flood-habagat-wedding-august-12-2018-1.jpg

The week in photos: August 11-17, 2018

This week's selection of photo highlights here and around the world