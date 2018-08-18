Published 9:30 PM, August 18, 2018
Updated 9:30 PM, August 18, 2018
FOR BETTER AND FOR WORST. Heavy rain and floodwater can't stop Jefferson and Jobel de los Angeles's wedding on August 11, 2018, held at Santo Rosario Church in Hagonoy, Bulacan. Photos from Tere Bañarez Bautista
NO ONE IS LEFT BEHIND. Around 260 individuals from 111 families, together with their dead relatives, are evacuated to the Mabuhay Basketball Court in Tatalon, Quezon City on August 11,2018, after flooding caused by heavy rains inundated their homes. Photo by LeAnne Jazul/Rappler
SEA OF TRASH. A scavenger salvages for finds over heaps of garbage in Manila Bay on August 12, 2018, after a heavy downpour caused by the southwest monsoon. Photo by Greenpeace Philippines
PACT. Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos (center) joins Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio (left) regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago on August 13, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
OUT. Former Lawmakers (from left) Teodoro Casino, Satur Ocampo, incumbent Anti-Poverty Secretary Liza Maza and Former Agrarian Reform secretary Rafael Mariano, raise their clenched fist during a press conference in Quezon City on August 14, 2018 after a Nueva Ecija court clears them from murder charges. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
DARING STUNT. Indian people watch a 'Wall of Death' show at a fair in the outskirts of Ajmer, in the state of Rajasthan on August 11, 2018. Photo by Himanshu Sharma/AFP
MALI VOTES. A woman with her child gets ready to cast her ballot at a polling station in Bamako on August 12, 2018 during the second round of Mali's presidential elections. Photo by Michele Cattani/AFP
OBON PRAYERS PERIOD. A family pays respects in front of jizo statues in Jizoji Buddhist Temple in Oganomachi, Saitama prefecture, Japan, on August 13, 2018, for the souls of unborn children and those who died at a young age. Photo by Behrouz Mehri/AFP
PREPARATION. A giant roll of more than 2500 laminated postcards is displayed for an exhibit test of an action against climate change attempt for a world record attempt on the largest postcard, in the Aletsch Glacier near the Jungfraujoch in the Swiss Alps on August 13, 2018. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP
DRY-RUN. MMDA enforcers manually list down plate numbers of cars that did not comply with the driver-only car ban along EDSA on August 15, 2018. Photo by Jire Carreon/Rappler
SHOT. MRT3 guards stand beside a naked vagrant who was shot in the ankle after he refused to leave the train tracks and hurled rocks at personnel on August 15, 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
A YEAR AFTER. Trixia delos Santos lights a candle and offers prayers on the site where her brother 17-year-old Kian delos Santos was killed in Baesa Libis, Caloocan City, as families and friends remember his first death anniversary on August 15, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
RUNWAY MISHAP. Workers on August 17, 2018, attend to a Xiamen Air Boeing 737-800 after it skidded off the NAIA runway in Paranaque City. Photo by Ben Nabong/Rappler
– Rappler.com