Published 8:01 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two police officers from Zamboanga City who were targets of a drug buy-bust operation were killed in an armed confrontation with arresting authorities on Saturday afternoon, August 18.

Police Officer (PO) 3 Ronald Bernardo and PO2 Maria Oliver Olaso opened fire "upon sensing that they were dealing with the operatives" during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Ayala at around 2:25 pm, the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) said.

Bernardo and Olaso, both assigned to the city's Police Station 9, were killed in the ensuing encounter.

The ZCPO said operating troops secured the crime scene while waiting for local police to aid in the investigation.

Saturday's buy-bust operation was conducted jointly by local police, the Philippine National Police, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. – with a report from Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com