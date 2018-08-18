The Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah only learned of her death on Saturday afternoon, August 18, 'after it was told by a concerned member of the Filipino community'

Published 9:46 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it is looking into the case of a female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who was found dead 3 days ago inside a hotel room in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement on Saturday, August 18, the DFA said that the Philippine Consulate General in Jeddah only learned of the death on Saturday afternoon "after it was told by a concerned member of the Filipino community."

"Initial inquiries made by the Consulate revealed that the deceased was single and 52 years of age at the time of her death. She first arrived in Saudi Arabia to work as a household service worker in 2007," DFA said.

Her identity was withheld, pending the notification of the victim's next of kin.

"We are saddened to learn about the passing under still unknown circumstances of one of our kababayan (fellow Filipino)," Consul General Edgar Badajos said in the statement.

He added that the Consulate General is coordinating with local authorities to determine the cause of the Filipina's death. – Rappler.com