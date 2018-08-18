Police have yet to identify the motive behind the killing of the Chinese nationals

Published 12:09 AM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two Chinese nationals were shot dead by still unidentified riding-in-tandem gunmen on Saturday, August 18, along Taft Avenue in Ermita, Manila.

In an initial report released by the Manila Police District, the two men were identified as:

Yi Shou Yan, 35, male, single, and resident of 479 Jaboneros St, Binondo, Manila

Wu Huai Hong, 30, male, single, who stayed at Grand Opera Hotel, Doroteo Jose St, Sta Cruz, Manila

Hong was declared dead on the spot, while Yan was rushed to Manila Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Two women were also injured by stray bullets from the shootout but were immediately brought to Philippine General Hospital for treatment.

While the motive has yet to be identified, police said the driver was wearing a black jacket and black helmet, while the rider was wearing a white and blue jacket and white helmet. The two rode a black Yamaha Mio motorcycle. – Rappler.com