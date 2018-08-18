Aviation authorities reopen the runway 36 hours after the Xiamen Air mishap. Photos and videos after the reopening show passengers in long queues at the airport.

Published 11:54 PM, August 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It took over 36 hours for aviation authorities to reopen the Ninoy Aquino International Airport runway where a Chinese passenger plane slid off on Thursday night, August 16.

Xiamen Air flight MF8667 skidded on the international runway of NAIA on Thursday night. By late Saturday morning, August 18, the plane was removed and the runway reopened. ABS-CBN reported that weather was among the factors that delayed the reopening.

But the airport remained crowded even hours after the reopening. Photos and videos on Saturday afternoon showed passengers in long queues, waiting for news on the status of their flights:

It was also slow-moving on some roads leading to NAIA.

Heading over to NAIA terminal 1. Here's the view from our position. #MovePH pic.twitter.com/mbhSK0hvp5 — Justine Diza (@justinediza) August 18, 2018

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade apologized for the incident, saying what happened was an "eye-opener."

"This incident served as an eye-opener – a reminder for us to take a second look at the processes, procedures, and protocols of concerned agencies, as well as airlines, so that we may all improve in the future," he said.

During a Saturday evening press conference, Philippine Airlines announced that all of its ticketing offices will be open on Sunday, August 18, to assist affected passengers in flight rebooking. – Rappler.com