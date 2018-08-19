The Commission on Audit says the Environmental Management Bureau only constructed 68 out of 225 materials recovery facilities

Published 6:20 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) failed to build its target number of materials recovery facilities in 2017, even though it spent nearly the entire budget for these MRFs.

In a report, the Commission on Audit (COA) said the EMB only constructed 68 MRFs, but had aimed for 225 nationwide.



These MRFs handle recyclable materials and help reduce the trash that end up in sanitary landfills.

State auditors said P75 million was allocated for 225 MRFs to be constructed last year. The EMB spent P71.63 million or 96% of the budget, but built only 68 MRFs.

"Of the 208 LGUs [inspected or validated], only 68 or 32.69% were able to establish and operate the MRFs, while 140 LGUs or 67.31% were not able to operate the MRFs due to various reasons," COA said.

"The delay in the completion of the establishment of MRFs defeated the purpose of providing an ecological solid waste management facility, particularly for the collection, segregation, [and] recycling of biodegradable, recyclable, compostable, and reusable wastes," it added.

Garbage collection and disposal costs can reach hundreds of millions of pesos per year for just one local government unit (LGU).

Last year, COA commended Makati City for launching pro-environment programs and reducing its 2016 garbage hauling costs. – Rappler.com