The Department of Education's regional office in Bicol says it is 'deeply saddened' by the incident and will look at possible sanctions

Published 7:10 PM, August 19, 2018

ALBAY, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) in Bicol is investigating the burning of students' bags at Bicol Central Academy (BCA) in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

BCA administrator Alexander James Jaucian allegedly ordered that the bags be burned after the students failed to comply with the "no-bag" policy for a school event. Photos of the burnt bags went viral.

Jaucian, also a provincial board member in Bicol, was caught on video calling the students "stupid" as well.

"We are deeply saddened and now investigating the matter," said DepEd Bicol Director Gilbert Sadsad in a statement.

"While we cannot sanction the offending person because he is under the jurisdiction of the authorities of a private school, we will be reviewing our policies if we can provide sanctions in terms of possible revocation of the school's permit to operate and other benefits provided by the government," he added.

DepEd Bicol Information Officer III Mayflor Jumamil said the school division office in Camarines Sur has already asked BCA management for a written explanation.

Sadsad said any allegation of child abuse would be handled by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. – Rappler.com