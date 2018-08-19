IN PHOTOS: Cars used by Philippine presidents now on display
Check out the Chrysler Crown Imperial Limousine used by Elpidio Quirino, the Willys Jeep used by Ramon Magsaysay, and more in this first-of-its-kind museum
Published 11:59 PM, August 19, 2018
Updated 11:59 PM, August 19, 2018
QUIRINO. The 1953 Chrysler Crown Imperial Limousine used by then president Elpidio Quirino on display. All photos by Darren Langit/Rappler
MANILA, Philippines – Anyone will now have the chance to see vehicles used by former Philippine presidents as the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) opens the first ever museum for state cars.
On Sunday, August 19, the NHCP inaugurated the museum located inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle (QCMC). The museum puts on display 16 vehicles – including 12 presidential cars – which were restored to their original physical appearance.
According to the commission, the cars "are testament to the dignity of the office of the highest elected official of the land, and are reflections of the personalities and preferences of the presidents who used them."
The establishment of the Presidential Car Museum came a year after the NHCP and the Quezon City local government signed a memorandum of agreement.
FIRST. The National Historical Commission of the Philippines says the museum is the first of its kind to display presidential cars.
OSMEÑA. The 1942 Packard Custom Limousine used by then president Sergio Osmeña.
MAGSAYSAY. A 1943 Willys Jeep used by former president Ramon Magsaysay during his stint as defense secretary.
RAMOS. A 1986 Mercedes-Benz used by then president Fidel V Ramos.
ROXAS. A 1947 Cadillac Fleetwood Limousine used by then president Manuel Roxas.
MARCOS. A limousine used by then president Ferdinand Marcos.
AQUINO. A vehicle used by then president Corazon Aquino.
– Rappler.com