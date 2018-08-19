Check out the Chrysler Crown Imperial Limousine used by Elpidio Quirino, the Willys Jeep used by Ramon Magsaysay, and more in this first-of-its-kind museum

Published 11:59 PM, August 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Anyone will now have the chance to see vehicles used by former Philippine presidents as the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) opens the first ever museum for state cars.

On Sunday, August 19, the NHCP inaugurated the museum located inside the Quezon City Memorial Circle (QCMC). The museum puts on display 16 vehicles – including 12 presidential cars – which were restored to their original physical appearance.

According to the commission, the cars "are testament to the dignity of the office of the highest elected official of the land, and are reflections of the personalities and preferences of the presidents who used them."

The establishment of the Presidential Car Museum came a year after the NHCP and the Quezon City local government signed a memorandum of agreement.

– Rappler.com