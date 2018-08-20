NAPC Secretary Liza Maza says she is resigning to protest the cancellation of peace talks with communists and the return to power of the Marcoses

Published 10:51 AM, August 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC) Secretary Liza Maza has resigned from her post, she announced on Monday morning, August 20.

Maza, in a press conference on Monday, said she had already sent her resignation letter to President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Gusto ko lang i-aanunsyo sa araw na ito na kaninang umaga nagsumite na ako ng aking letter of resignation kay Presidente Duterte at sinabi ko na nakapag-isip-isip ako sa buong taon na hinaharass tayo hanggang this weekend at I came to the conclusion, I cannot work under the circumstances," she said.

(I just want to announce today that this morning I already submitted my letter of resignation to President Duterte and I said I have thought of this the whole year when we were being harassed until this weekend and I came to the conclusion, I cannot work under the circumstances.)

What she calls her "irrevocable" resignation comes after murder charges against her and 3 other leftists were dismissed by a Regional Trial Court.

Maza explained that she decided to resign to protest Duterte's formal termination of peace talks with communists. In recent months, however, the President has expressed openness to resuming the negotiations.

"It's only through peace negotaitons that the door to true change for our country can happen because it's here we concretize the agreements on economy, socio-political [reform], that will bring an end to poverty," she said in Filipino.



Maza also fears more attacks against her, saying the "rightist, military" forces have "consolidated" to crack down on leftists like herself.

She also opposes the possible return to power of the Marcoses after Malacañang announced Duterte plan to resign if former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr wins his election case against Vice President Leni Robredo, making him the President's constitutional successor.

Maza is also protesting the return to power of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, recently installed as House Speaker.

Her exit is the latest shake-up in Duterte's Cabinet, following the resignations of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo and Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aquirre II. These two secretaries, however, resigned after controversies that had angered the President.

Malacañang is yet to confirm if Duterte has accepted Maza's resignation.

Maza was among the leftists Duterte had appointed to his Cabinet as a confidence-building measure with communists at the start of his presidency. – Rappler.com