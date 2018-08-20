#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, August 20
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, August 20, as the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat brings heavy rain.
Central Luzon
- Dinalupihan, Bataan - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Hermosa, Bataan - all levels (public and private)
- Apalit, Pampanga - Paligui ES, Sampaga ES and HS, Fausto Gonzales Sioco Memorial ES (Colgante)
- Floridablanca, Pampanga - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Macabebe, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- Masantol, Pampanga - all levels (public and private)
- San Simon, Pampanga - San Isidro, San Agustin, San Pablo, San Miguel, Sta Cruz, Dela Paz ES
- Sto Tomas, Pampanga - Moras ES, Sto Rosario ES
- Tarlac province - afternoon classes for preschool to senior high school (public and private), except:
- Bamban - all levels (public and private)
- Camiling - all levels (public and private)
- Capas - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- San Jose - all levels (public and private)
- Zambales - all levels (public and private)
- Olongapo City - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Baguio City - preschool (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Bani, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)
- Bolinao, Pangasinan - preschool to elementary (public and private)
- Bugallon, Pangasinan - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- Dasol, Pangasinan - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
