Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, August 20

Published 11:30 AM, August 20, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Monday, August 20, as the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat brings heavy rain.

Central Luzon

Cordillera Administrative Region

Baguio City - preschool (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Bani, Pangasinan - all levels (public and private)

Bolinao, Pangasinan - preschool to elementary (public and private)

Bugallon, Pangasinan - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)

Dasol, Pangasinan - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com