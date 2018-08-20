Both party bets, however, have yet to express their intention to run in the mid-term polls. Revilla is being tried for plunder, while Romualdez lost in the 2016 senatorial race.

Published 2:36 PM, August 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The political party Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) is eyeing to field former senator Bong Revilla and former Leyte 1st district congressman Martin Romauldez for senator in 2019.

This was announced on Monday, August 20, by Surigao del Sur 1st District Representative Prospero Pichay Jr, who is the party's senior vice president.

“They haven't decided yet, but, you know, [we are eyeing people] like former congressman Martin Romualdez. We can even tap also Bong Revilla because he can still run, he is qualified to run. So these are the two that I can point out,” said Pichay.

“We're planning to put up a few candidates. Maybe two or 3 and maybe adopt some candidates,” he added.

Both Revilla and Romualdez, however, have yet to express their intention to run in the 2019 midterm elections.

Romualdez, nephew of former First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos, previously ran for the Senate in 2016 but lost. He got 12,066,998 votes, placing 15th in the senatorial race.

His wife and incumbent Leyte 1st Representative Yedda Romualdez is one of the only two Lakas-CMD members in the House of Representatives along with Pichay.

Revilla, meanwhile, has been detained in Camp Crame for years, the first among 3 incumbent senators in 2014 to be jailed for alleged plunder in relation to the multi-billion-peso pork barrel scam. (READ: Benhur testimony pins down Bong Revilla staff in plunder trial)

He is accused of plundering a minimum of P224.5 million over a 5-year period starting in 2006, his alleged commissions from releases of his Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) channeled to fake non-governmental organizations linked to Janet Lim Napoles.

Revilla’s bank accounts have since been frozen.

On Monday, Pichay said Lakas-CMD is also eyeing to forge an alliance with Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP), the regional party of presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio.

“Yeah, we'll pursue that direction definitely,” said Pichay.

HNP has signed agreements with national parties Nacionalista Party, National People’s Coalition, and the National Unity Party, as well as 6 local parties for the 2019 polls. – Rappler.com