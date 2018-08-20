Cops search two of drug suspect Peter Lim's houses in Cebu. He is nowhere to be found.

Published 3:48 PM, August 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Arresting cops failed to find alleged drug lord Peter Lim in Cebu City on Monday, August 20.

According to a DZBB report, cops armed with an arrest warrant went to Lim's homes in barangays Banilad and Mabolo, but the Chinese businessman was nowhere to be found.

Why search for him? Peter Lim was ordered arrested by a Makati court on Tuesday, August 14, after finding probable cause to hold him and a co-accused for trial of drugs charges.

Lim is facing charges of conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

The same court issued Lim's Hold Departure Order, which bars him from leaving the country. – Rappler.com