The cost of the fine has yet to be determined

Published 4:34 PM, August 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Airport authorities on Monday, August 20 confirmed that Chinese airline Xiamen Air will be fined for the damage caused by its plane's mishap last week.

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Ed Monreal said that he met with officials of Xiamen Air earlier on Monday and "sent that message across."

"Mahaba lang ang listahan, kailangan pa namin gumamit ng abacus. Lahat-lahat po. Nakarating na rin po sa kanila 'yun. Pinarating ko na po," Monreal said in a press briefing.

(The list of what to consider is too long, we needed to use an abacus. We will be computing everything. The message has been sent across. I told them.)

Monreal said that the total economic impact of the mishap has yet to be finalized, pending the investigation of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP.)

Asked whether there is a set deadline for investigation, Monreal said "it will take a while."

He also said they demanded a public apology from Xiamen Air. The airline issused on Monday afternoon. (READ: After 3 days, Xiamen Air sorry for plane mishap)

"They were very apologetic, but we said that their apology should be to the Filipino public," Monreal said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Xiamen Air flight MF8667 skidded on the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) late Thursday night, August 16, due to heavy downpour. The recovery operations ran for 36 hours, causing canceled flights and thousands of stranded passengers.

Despite the resumption of flight operations at NAIA's main runway, several airlines still had to cancel flights – a domino effect caused by delayed operations in the last 4 days. (READ: What to do when your flight gets canceled) – Rappler.com