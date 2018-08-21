President Rodrigo Duterte says the Islam feast is also a reminder of the fulfillment found in sacrifice

Published 8:07 AM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – On the day he declared a holiday in honor of Eid'l Adha, President Rodrigo Duterte hoped for peace and unity to allow diversity of faiths.

"May this celebration bind us together in our common hope of building diverse communities that is rooted in mutual respect and peace," he said in his Eid'l Adha message signed on Tuesday, August 21.

"I trust that in the midst of our religious traditions, we will find the strength and inspiration to live a life that transcends social, political and cultural barriers. Together, let us foster greater unity and harmony across people of various faiths," he added.

Eid'l Adha is one of Islam's two greatest feasts. Also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice," it pays tribute to the willingness of Prophet Ibraham to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his obedience to God.

It also marks the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Islam's holiest sites in Saudi Arabia.

"This sacred feast serves as a reminder of the fulfillment that is found in sacrifice. Ibrahim's faithfulness taught us the way towards a strong spiritual foundation that is guided by our shared values of compassion, selflessness and hope," Duterte said. – Rappler.com