The Philippine National Police Academy wants erring cadets out early in the police service

Published 12:33 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) Academy has ordered the dismissal of 9 cadets after it found that they were involved in the graduation mauling of March 2018.

In a text message to Rappler, PNP Academy director Chief Superintendent Joseph Adnol said that the academy administration has issued release orders for the following

9 cadets for dismissal

2 for suspension

2 exonerated

31 for demerits, touring, and confinement

Their involvement varies from actually delivering the blows, to knowing about the mauling but refusing to stop it in their capability, Adnol said.

Remember the beating: On March 21, 2018, 6 PNP Academy fresh graduates ended their cadetship after they were mauled by no less than their own underclassmen.

The victims were packing up their belongings after their commencement exercises when the assailants struck, beating them with “paddles” and “stones.”

The beating sent shockwaves in the police community, prompting the PNP Academy to form a special investigation team to probe the beating. The team was composed of no less than the schools' officials who were mostly veteran cops.

The probing team sought not just to hold cadets accountable, but to pinpoint holes in the academy's policies that allowed for a culture of violence to flourish. (READ: PNP Academy beatings: Tradition turning into tragedy)

The decision is not yet final: According to the PNP Academy's Adnol, all of the cadets still have a chance to file for a motion for reconsideration, with their deadline on Wednesday, August 22

Adnol said the PNP Academy could not disclose the names of the student suspects as the probe will still move forward until a verdict is handed down deciding the fate of the cadets. (LIST: 44 PNP Academy cadets face charges over 2018 graduation mauling)

Outside, the PNP Academy earlier announced that there were 9 suspect cadets who were facing physical injury complaints from 2 mauling victims. Adnol told Rappler that the cases are still undergoing preliminary investigation.

The suspects belong to the PNP Academy Class of 2019. – Rappler.com