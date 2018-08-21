People pay tribute to former senator Benigno 'Ninoy' Aquino Jr in different parts of Metro Manila

Published 2:57 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Amid the Duterte administration's subdued commemoration of the historic event that paved the Philippines' return to democracy, some people took to the streets and tied yellow ribbons around trees in Metro Manila for the 35th death anniversary of former senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino Jr.

At around 5 am on Tuesday, August 21, several people were seen tying ribbons along Doña Julia Vargas Avenue in Pasig City.

At 8 am, groups August Twenty-One Movement (ATOM) and People Power Volunteers for Reform (PPVR) went to the Ninoy Aquino statue in Ayala Avenue, Makati. Around 30 members paid homage to the slain senator.

The groups then headed to the Manila Memorial Park in Paranaque to hear mass. Former president Benigno Aquino III; sisters Ballsy Aquino-Cruz, Pinky Aquino-Abellada, and Viel Aquino-Dee; and his nephews and nieces were also there. Actress Kris Aquino and sons Joshua and Bimby were not around.

Among the others who joined the Manila Memorial Park commemoration were Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, Senator Francis Pangilinan, former interior secretary Mar Roxas, former public works chief Rogelio Singson, former agriculture secretary Proceso Alcala, and former chief peace adviser Teresita Deles. – Rappler.com