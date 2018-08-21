Check out our photos – and videos – of the Eid'l Adha celebration at the Quezon Memorial Circle and the Blue Mosque in Taguig

Published 9:53 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Muslims gathered early Tuesday morning, August 21, to celebrate the annual Islamic feast of Eid'l Adha.

The Eid'l Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, remembers Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael in obedience to God, even as God spared Ishmael in the end.

It is one of Islam's two biggest feasts. (READ: Imam on Eid'l Adha: Pray, don't drink, be kind to non-Muslims)

Our photographers Maria Tan, Angie de Silva, and Darren Langit, and our videographer Charles Salazar, documented this year's Eid'l Adha at Quezon Memorial Circle and the Blue Mosque in Taguig at around 7 am on Tuesday.

Check out the colors – and feels – of the Eid'l Adha this year:

Watch the following videos, too, to know more about Eid'l Adha:

– Rappler.com