Our photographers Maria Tan, Angie de Silva, and Darren Langit, and our videographer Charles Salazar, documented this year's Eid'l Adha at Quezon Memorial Circle and the Blue Mosque in Taguig at around 7 am on Tuesday.
Check out the colors – and feels – of the Eid'l Adha this year:
EID'L ADHA. Muslims, young and old, gather at the Blue Mosque in Taguig for the Eid'l Adha on August 21, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
IN PRAYER. Muslims in Taguig pray during the Eid'l Adha celebration on August 21, 2018. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
OFFERING. A goat is slaughtered outside the Blue Mosque in Taguig City on August 21, 2018, as part of the Eid'l Adha celebration this year. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
FIXING VEILS. A woman helps another fix her veil during the celebration of Eid'l Adha at the Quezon Memorial Circle on August 21, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
IMAM'S PREACHING. Ustadh Fahad Tambara, Islamic propagator of Amanah Islam Dawah Center, delivers his sermon during the celebration of the Eid'l Adha at the Quezon Memorial Circle on August 21, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
CAPTURING THE MOMENT? A woman uses her cellphone during the Eid'l Adha celebration on August 21, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
LANDMARK. Muslim women stand in prayer during the Eid'l Adha at the Quezon Memorial Cirlce in Quezon City on August 21, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
FEAST. A child licks her ice cream during the celebration of Eid'l Adha at the Quezon Memorial Circle on August 21, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
Watch the following videos, too, to know more about Eid'l Adha:
Welcome to Rappler, a social news network where stories inspire community engagement and digitally fuelled actions for social change. Rappler comes from the root words "rap" (to discuss) + "ripple" (to make waves).