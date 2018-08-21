(UPDATED) Zaldy Ampatuan is one of the suspected masterminds of the Maguindanao massacre in 2009

Published 9:37 PM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Maguindanao massacre suspect and former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Governor Zaldy Ampatuan has been allowed to go out of detention to attend his daughter's wedding on Tuesday, August 21.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Spokesperson Xavier Solda told Rappler in a text message that Ampatuan was able to do this by securing a court order for him to go out of his detention from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to the BJMP, the event was held at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel in Manila City.

"Nakabalik naman siya ng maayos sa kanyang selda before 7 pm kanina sa (He properly returned to his cell before 7 pm in) Quezon City Jail Annex inside the Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City," Solda said in a text message.

The BJMP said it has no information on which court allowed Zaldy to celebrate outside jail or who Zaldy's daughter is.

Remember Zaldy: Ampatuan is one of the suspected masterminds of the Maguindanao massacre of 2009, which left 58 people dead, most of whom were journalists.

During the time of the massacre, Ampatuan served as the governor of the ARMM. He was expelled from the post after he was implicated in the crime and now faces 58 counts of murder.

Witness accounts pinned Zaldy Ampatuan as present in meetings that planned the wholesale killing, which was meant to prevent the candidacy filing of then vice mayor Esmael Mangudadatu to challenge the gubernatorial bid of Zaldy's brother Andal Ampatuan Jr.

The slaughter is now known to be the deadliest single attack on journalists in history, and the bloodiest-ever, election-related violence in the Philippines.

Zaldy's pleas: Since 2015, Zaldy Ampatuan has been asking courts to allow him to post bail for his release so he can roam free while his cases are heard.

His request was first denied in September 2015, when Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 ruled that witness testimonies point to strong evidence of guilt.

Ampatuan tried his luck with the Court of Appeals (CA), but the appellate court's 8th Division just upheld the earlier ruling of Judge Reyes, junking the ex-governor's request on April 18, 2018.

Apart from the murder charges, Zaldy is facing a possible forfeiture case after the CA in 2017 also upheld a 2015 Ombudsman decision finding him guilty of dishonesty and grave misconduct in connection to his wealth. – Rappler.com