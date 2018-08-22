Ampatuan is captured on video waltzing with his daughter Kristina at a dance floor in Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila

Published 11:58 AM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Maguindanao massacre suspect and former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) governor Zaldy Ampatuan turned emotional during the wedding reception of his daughter on Tuesday, August 21.

Ampatuan was captured on video waltzing with his daughter Kristina on a dance floor in Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila.

The bride started tearing up as soon as Ampatuan held her hand. He then pulled a handkerchief from his pocket to wipe Kristina's tears.

Ampatuan was later seen hugging his daughter and kissing her forehead.

The video was posted on Facebook at 7:17 pm on Tuesday by Tawi-Tawi Representative Ruby Sahali, one of the guests at the wedding.

"A dance between father and his daughter. What a sight to behold," Sahali said.

Ampatuan is one of the suspected masterminds of the Maguindanao massacre in 2009, which left 58 people dead, most of whom were journalists.

At the time of the massacre, Ampatuan was the ARMM governor. He was expelled from the post after he was implicated in the crime and now faces 58 counts of murder.

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Spokesperson Xavier Solda told Rappler that Ampatuan secured a court order allowing him to leave his cell at the Quezon City Hail Annex inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City from 4 pm to 7 pm on Tuesday.

Solda said Ampatuan was able to return to his cell before 7 pm. – Rappler.com