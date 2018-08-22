'We need to work together, with the best interest of its people in mind, to help Marawi rise back on its feet in the soonest time possible,' says Vice President Leni Robredo

Published 3:15 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo prayed for peace and the rehabilitation of Marawi City from war as the nation observed Eid'l Adha.

“We continue to pray for Marawi City and for its people. Peace has been restored here through various forms of sacrifice – of our troops, of various sectors and organizations, of thousands of families displaced by the clash," said Robredo on Wednesday, August 22.

"We need to work together, with the best interest of its people in mind, to help Marawi rise back on its feet in the soonest time possible," she added.

On May 23, 2017, clashes began between government troops and homegrown terrorists from the Maute Group and the Abu Sayyaf Group in Marawi City, leading President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law over Mindanao. Duterte declared the city liberated from terrorists on October 17, 2017.

To this day, Marawi remains in ruins, with clearing efforts still ongoing in the city. Rehabilitation efforts are estimated to cost about P64 to P65 billion. (WATCH: Marawi after one year – a sea of destruction)

Robredo's flagship anti-poverty program Angat Buhay opened the Angat Buhay Village in Barangay Sagonsongan, Marawi City in July this year, which would benefit residents displaced by the war.

In her message, Robredo said she hopes Muslim Filipinos would be able to draw strength from Prophet Ibrahim's "constant and unwavering" faith. (LOOK: Colors of Eid'l Adha 2018 in Philippines)

"To our Muslim brothers and sisters, may Allah look with favor upon your personal sacrifices. And we hope that as we all navigate through difficult times, we can always keep in mind that this is what makes us stronger as a nation – that we show up for others, that we can cast aside differences and unite for a single greater purpose," she added.

In his Eid'l Adha message, Duterte said he hopes for peace and unity to allow diversity of faiths in the country.

Eid'l Adha is one of Islam's two greatest feasts. Also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, it pays tribute to the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to prove his obedience to God.

It also marks the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Islam's holiest sites in Saudi Arabia. – Rappler.com