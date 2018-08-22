A dump truck, van, and 6 private vehicles collide around 1:30 pm on Wednesday along Sumulong Highway, near Cloud 9 and Padi's Point

Published 5:15 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Several motorists were hurt in a multiple car collision in Antipolo City Wednesday afternoon, August 22.

In a traffic advisory issued by the Antipolo City government, a dump truck, van, and 6 private vehicles collided around 1:30 pm on Wednesday along Sumulong Highway, near Cloud 9 and Padi's Point.

Those injured were given first aid by barangay responders and were brought to the nearest hospital.

As of 4:15 pm, Sumulong Highway was already passable. But officials advised motorists to expect heavy traffic in the area. (IN NUMBERS: Road crash incidents in the Philippines)

Motorists going to Antipolo were advised to make a left turn via Blue Mountain. While those going to Masinag area, they can make a right turn at Olalia Road.

Meanwhile, heavy vehicles were advised to pass by Ortigas Avenue extension.

Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. – Rappler.com