With his new position, Ong becomes the right-hand man of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea

Published 5:45 PM, August 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Deputy Executive Secretary for General Administration Michael Ong has been given a promotion.

President Rodrigo Duterte named him acting senior deputy executive secretary under the Office of the President, replacing Menardo Guevarra who is now justice secretary.

His new position means he is now Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea's right-hand man. Ong's new tasks will include taking the lead in drafting crucial Malacañang issuances and supervising search committees for presidential appointees.

Ong, whose appointment was signed on August 16, has served Malacañang since 2010.

He started as an assistant secretary under the Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel, a position he held until 2012. He has also served under the Office of the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

Ong is a lawyer by training, having obtained his law degree from the University of the Philippines College of Law in 2002. Before that, he took up AB Economics at Ateneo de Manila University.

He has worked as corporate legal counsel for the Philippine National Oil Company Exploration Corporation. Ong worked in private practice as legal associate for Fondevilla Jasarino Young Rondario & Librojo Law Offices. – Rappler.com