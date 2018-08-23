Four of the Supreme Court justices facing impeachment are also vying to become the new chief justice to replace Maria Lourdes Sereno

Published 9:23 AM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Four lawmakers will file on Thursday, August 23, impeachment complaints against 7 Supreme Court (SC) justices who ousted chief justice Maria Lourdes Sereno 3 months ago.

Associate Justices Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza, Noel Tijam, Andres Reyes Jr, and Alexander Gesmundo are accused of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust for agreeing to remove Sereno via quo warranto.

Four of them – De Castro, Peralta, Bersamin, and Reyes – are all vying to become the new SC chief justice.

The impeachment complaints against them will be filed by 4 out of 7 opposition lawmakers forming the so-called "Magnificent 7" bloc in the House of Representatives:

Edcel Lagman, Albay 1st District

Gary Alejano, Magdalo

Teddy Baguilat Jr, Ifugao

Tom Villarin, Akbayan

"Yes, tuloy ang filing mamaya (the filing will push through later)," Lagman told Rappler in a phone call on Thursday morning when asked to confirm their plans to file the impeachment complaints.

"That is correct, it's about the quo warranto. Pero 'di na kasama si [former associate justice Samuel] Martires kasi Ombudsman na siya (But former associate justice Samuel Martires will no longer be included because he is now the Ombudsman)," added Lagman.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced Martires' appointment as the new Ombudsman on July 26.

Lagman's office later issued an advisory to House reporters that the Magnificent 7 lawmakers will hold a press conference at 3 pm.

The agenda will be as follows: "Filing of impeachment complaints against 7 justices of the Supreme Court for culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust in connection with the SC Decision dated May 11, 2018 ousting chief justice Sereno in a improvident and controversial quo warranto petition."

On May 11, the SC voted 8-6 in favor of the quo warranto petition filed against Sereno, which nullified her appointment as chief justice. Her motion for reconsideration was also junked by the High Court on June 19.

Days later, opposition legislators argued the 1987 Constitution only allows the removal of impeachable officials like the chief jusice through impeachment by the House then conviction by the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court.

“If magistrates who are sworn to uphold the Constitution subvert the very fundamental law by arrogating jurisdiction over an impeachable official, perforce they deserve to be impeached,” Lagman said on May 18, the first time he expressed his bloc’s intent to file the impeachment complaints.

Sereno herself faced her own impeachment complaint at the House last year, with the committee on justice later approving 6 articles of impeachment against the former chief justice after holding months-long hearings.

But the House leadership rendered the pending articles of impeachment as “moot and academic” after the SC ruled with finality on Sereno’s ouster.



The odds are against the 4 opposition lawmakers, as Duterte himself supported Sereno's impeachment. A majority of the 292 members of the House are allied with the President. – Rappler.com

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.