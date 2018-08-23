Bicol Central Academy school administrator Alexander James Jaucian is suspended by the school board for 90 days

Published 10:45 AM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Bicol Central Academy school administrator Alexander James Jaucian has been suspended by the school’s board. Jaucian’s rage and supposed order to burn students’ bags were caught on a video posted on social media.

“Yes, [he was suspended] by the school board of trustees. 90 days suspension without pay,” DepEd Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla confirmed in a text message to Rappler on Thursday, August 23.

Sevilla said Jaucian’s suspension took effect Monday, August 20.

Viral photos posted on social media showed Jaucian allegedly ordering that the bags of students be burned after they failed to comply with the "no-bag" policy for a school event.

DepEd Bicol Director Gilbert Sadsad earlier told Rappler they will also ask the board of directors of BCA in Libmanan, Camarines Sur, to remove Jaucian from the school.

Sadsad also said that the DepEd would ask the Department of Social Welfare and Development to file criminal charges against Jaucian for violation of the Child Protection Policy.

Sevilla said the DepEd’s central office would help to facilitate charges against Jaucia “if needed.” She added the DepEd is yet to receive the official report and recommendation from DepEd Bicol Region.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones earlier said Jaucian should go on leave. – Rappler.com