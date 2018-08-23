Millions of pesos are believed to have been deposited by a convicted drug lord into the bank accounts

Published 7:56 PM, August 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Court of Appeals (CA) affirmed an earlier order freezing cash assets in two bank accounts believed to have been sourced from illegal drug earnings of convicted drug lord Albert Chin, who is believed to be a member of a Chinese drug syndicate.

The bank accounts from BDO and Metrobank belong to Jeffrey Su Go, Jean Pearl Yana Go, and

Jin Zhang.

The 3 people appealed to the CA to lift the freeze order issued by the appellate court in June 2017, but their motions for reconsideratioon were denied by the CA's former Special Third Division.

The bank account owners previously got the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) to lift a preservation order on their assets, claiming that the money in the bank was ment to pay for loans, and not earnings from Chin's supposed drug network.

The CA overruled the Manila RTC.

In September 2016, the Olongapo RTC convicted Chin and sentenced him to life for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

The charges stemmed from a raid in 2013 which yielded 434 kilos of shabu, which was believed to have been smuggled from China.

Chin is a Filipino-Chinese based in General Santos City, and married to a former domestic helper in Hong Kong who is suspected to be Chin's conduit in the Hong Kong Triad.

It was in that 2013 raid that police found transaction slips for the deposit of P3.68 million to the Go

couple’s account and a P4-million manager’s check to Zhang.

The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) added that Chin transferred P18.31 million to the Gos from 2012 to 2013.

“We emphasize the finding of probable cause that funds deposited to private respondents’ accounts are sourced from Albert Chin’s involvement with illegal drug trafficking,” the CA said. – Rappler.com