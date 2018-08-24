#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Friday, August 24
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas where classes have been suspended for Friday, August 24, as the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat enhanced by Tropical Depression Luis brings heavy rain.
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra - all levels (public and private)
- Baguio City - all levels (public and private)
- Atok, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Bokod, Benguet - preschool to elementary (public and private)
- Buguias, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Itogon, Benguet - all levels (public and private)
- Kabayan, Benguet - select schools only
- Abucot Elementary School and High School in Barangay Eddet
- Tamang Elementary School and Batan Elementary School in Barangay Batan
- schools in the barangays of Bashoy, Ballay, and Gusaran
- Kapangan, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Kibungan, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- La Trinidad, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Tuba, Benguet - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Mankayan, Benguet - all levels (public and private)
- Tublay, Benguet - all levels (public and private)
- Bauko, Mountain Province - all levels (public and private) only in Mabaay Sadsadan, Mt Data, Monamon Sur, Monamon Norte, and Sinto
- Besao, Mountain Province - all levels (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Ilocos Norte - preschool to senior high school (public and private)
- Santa, Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private)
- Tagudin, Ilocos Sur - all levels (public and private)
- Bangar, La Union - afternoon classes in all levels (public and private)
- San Gabriel, La Union - all levels (public and private)
