Police raid a room at the Good Life Hotel in Binondo where a suspect hid after a chase with authorities

Published 2:40 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has seized at least 6 kilograms (kg) of suspected shabu (methamphetamine) in the Good Life Hotel at Binondo, Manila on Friday, August 24 after pursuing a suspect who hid inside one of the establishment's rooms.

This was announced by the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) public information officer Senior Inspector Myrna Diploma in the official NCRPO press viber group, identifying the arrested suspect as a certain Taiwanese named Chong Chin Hao.

If proven to be shabu, the alleged illegal substance would be valued at around P40 million, Diploma said.

How did it happen? In an interview during the inventory of the contraband materials, NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar told reporters that Manila cops on Friday ran after Chong after they spotted him accidentally "dropping bullets" in public.

Police said Chong fled and headed to the Binondo hotel where he hid inside a room in his attempt to escape the cops. He was eventually caught. Cops arrested him then raided the place and found illegal drugs and ammunition.

LOOK: PNP seizes kilograms of shabu from a Binondo, Manila hotel. MPD photo @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/5RLZaIByIc — Rambo Talabong (@rambotalabong) August 24, 2018

Manila Police District director Chief Superintendent Rolando Anduyan joined the search wearing civilian overalls.

What cops found: Apart from the 6 kilos of suspected meth, they also confiscated an estimated 20,000 rounds of ammunition, and 388 sealed packs of chemicals suspected to be used in the manufacture of illegal drugs.

Who was the suspect? According to NCRPO chief Eleazar, Manila cops have long monitored Chong, suspecting his alleged involvement in smuggling illegal firearms to still unidentified countries.

The Metro Manila top cop said Manila cops have yet to confirm whether Chong also smuggled illegal drugs, and whether he operated with cohorts.

Police continue to account for the seized illegal objects as of press time. – Rappler.com