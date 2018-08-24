The higher fines for illegal parking and buses going out of the yellow lane are still subject to changes

Published 5:14 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In an attempt to promote traffic discipline, regulators on Friday, August 24 eyed harsher penalties for traffic violators.

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) on Friday approved setting higher fines on the following:

Illegal parking fine for attended vehicles from P200 to P1,000

Illegal parking fine for unattended vehicles from P500 to P2,000

Fine for buses going outside the yellow lane or the public utility vehicle lane from P500 to P1,000

But Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista clarified that the higher fines are still subject to changes, pending a public consultation on the proposal.

Composed of Metro Manila mayors, MMC is the governing board and policy-making body of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia said they are setting higher fines for traffic violators to instill discipline among motorists.

"We are imposing higher traffic fines. We have clearing operations daily, but we still apprehend a lot [of motorists] violating traffic laws," Garcia said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Recently, a post about a government prosecutor illegally parking made rounds in the internet, after refusing to turn over her license in a heated argument with an MMDA official.

Garcia earlier called on the public to follow traffic rules and to avoid confrontations with enforcers. – Rappler.com