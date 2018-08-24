Makati businessman in viral video nabbed for illegal firearms possession
MANILA, Philippines – A businessman who lives in a plush village in Makati and his bodyguard were arrested for allegedly keeping a cache of illegal firearms and ammunition, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Friday, August 24.
The businessman was identified as Arnold Padilla, 41, while his bodyguard was Alfie Ortiz, 33.
How they were caught: Armed with search warrants, the police raided two of Padilla's houses inside an exclusive Makati village. The businessman gained notoriety in social media when he and his wife were seen in a viral video physically and verbally abusing a traffic enforcer who flagged them down beating a red light.
The cops simultaneously searched Padilla's houses located at lots 18 and 23 of San Antonio Street in Magallanes Village in Makati.
The raid was monitored by Padilla's lawyer Virgilio Batalla. Cops also noted the presence of lawyer Raymond Fortun.
What were recovered: Cops did not find anything inside in the lot 23 residence, but seized the following in the house on lot 18:
- One loaded caliber .45 Glock 21 pistol
- Two caliber .45 Glock magazines
- 43 pieces of caliber .45 live ammunitions
- One loaded shotgun Keltec 12 Gauge 3"
- 34 pieces of shotgun ammunition
- 13 pieces of caliber .45 ammunition
- Two MK2 hand grenades
What comes next: According to the NCRPO, Padilla and Ortiz will be facing complaints for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act of 2013, RA 9516 or the act amending Presidential Decree No. 1866 which regulates possesion, manufacturing, and selling of firearms and ammunition. – Rappler.com