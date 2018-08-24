Cops raid Magallanes Village homes of businessman Arnold Padilla. They later arrest Padilla and his bodyguard.

Published 6:44 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A businessman who lives in a plush village in Makati and his bodyguard were arrested for allegedly keeping a cache of illegal firearms and ammunition, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Friday, August 24.

The businessman was identified as Arnold Padilla, 41, while his bodyguard was Alfie Ortiz, 33.

How they were caught: Armed with search warrants, the police raided two of Padilla's houses inside an exclusive Makati village. The businessman gained notoriety in social media when he and his wife were seen in a viral video physically and verbally abusing a traffic enforcer who flagged them down beating a red light.

The cops simultaneously searched Padilla's houses located at lots 18 and 23 of San Antonio Street in Magallanes Village in Makati.

The raid was monitored by Padilla's lawyer Virgilio Batalla. Cops also noted the presence of lawyer Raymond Fortun.

What were recovered: Cops did not find anything inside in the lot 23 residence, but seized the following in the house on lot 18:

One loaded caliber .45 Glock 21 pistol

Two caliber .45 Glock magazines

43 pieces of caliber .45 live ammunitions

One loaded shotgun Keltec 12 Gauge 3"

34 pieces of shotgun ammunition

13 pieces of caliber .45 ammunition

Two MK2 hand grenades

What comes next: According to the NCRPO, Padilla and Ortiz will be facing complaints for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulations Act of 2013, RA 9516 or the act amending Presidential Decree No. 1866 which regulates possesion, manufacturing, and selling of firearms and ammunition. – Rappler.com