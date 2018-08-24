Junko Hamada, president of Beams Philppines Export Corporation, is shot and killed by two still-unidentified assailants onboard a motorcycle at about 7:30 pm on Friday

Published 11:38 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A 71-year-old woman and president of an exporting company was shot to death on Friday, August 24, in Cebu City.

Junko Hamada, president of Beams Philppines Export Corporation, was shot and killed by two still-unidentified assailants onboard a motorcycle at about 7:30 pm on Friday.

Hamada was driving her maroon Mitsubishi Montero along N. Bacalso Avenue, Cebu City when the shooting occurred.

In a phone interview with Rappler, Chief Inspector Randy Saballes of Police Station 11 in Cebu City confirmed Hamada had neither a previous criminal record, nor was her company ever involved in drugs or crime.

According to its website, Beams Philippines Export Corporation manufactures and exports handicrafts made with local materials, such as home decorations, kitchenware, and accessories.

The company is based in Ernesto Bascon St, Talisay City – about 6 to 7 kilometers from the crime scene. – Rappler.com