Duterte promotes 51 foreign service officers
MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte promoted 51 foreign service officers in July and August this year, Malacañang announced.
Malacañang released their appointment papers on August 20. Duterte signed their papers either on July 20 or August 16.
The lowest rank in the foreign service is foreign service officer, class IV, then one is promoted to class III, class II, and class I. Afterwards, the next highest rank is career minister. At the topmost is chief of mission, class II then class I.
These diplomats had to pass the grueling Foreign Service Officer Examinations, one of the most difficult tests in the Philippines.
Do you have relatives or friends among the newly promoted foreign service officers? Check out the list below:
Foreign Service Officer, Class I
Gener, Ryan Francis de Leon
Foreign Service Officer, Class II
Agduma, Sharon Johnette Macalalad
Bautista, Kristine Fronda
Bolante, Jan Kenneth Eduarte
Camacho, Joyce Marison Marasigan
Camoying, Luningning Golong
Daquipil, Rowena Rivera Pangilinan
Estanislao, Andre Peter Cabuay
Lao, Cecille Joyce Yap
Leycano, Andrea Boongaling
Limpo, Monika Kamille Bacani
Maleon, Francis Maynard Sarmiento
Obach, Glenn Joseph Quilantang
Popov, Khrystina Corpuz
Quintin, Fatima Guzman
Quintin, Robert Diclas
Valdez, Ira Micheline Reyes
Valdez, Jeffrey Angelo
Wenceslao, Jan Sherwin Perez
Foreign Service Officer, Class III
Acosta, Mylhyn Marqueses
Alpay, Catherine Flores
Arquiza, Jacqueline Joan Santiago
Benigno, Marc Theodore Palacios
Bringas, Marianne Intal
Cabahug, Christiansen Dicolen
Caymo, Andrea Christina Quinto
Celedio, Benjamin Alegado Jr
Chua, Jonathan Andrew Dychingco
Cruz, Stephanie Alexis Arejola
De Guzman, LV Ignacio
Dela Vega, Anna Marie Mae R. Guerra
Diezmos, Majella Cristy U. Pua
Domingo, Jonelle John Santos
Ferrera, Von Ryan Saltin
Gomez, Jan Michael Bansil
Hermosura, Charleson Carolino
Hernandez, Elaine Mae V. Laruan
Hornilla, Miguel Carlo Narzo
Ito, Anwar Macatembel
Lazaro, Andrea Lynn Nicolas
Lopez, Lemuel Cusi
Manantan, Johaira C. Wahab
Morales, Nadine Rosario Miñeque
Olfato, Jet Cera
Pangwi, Von Ryan Gasmeña
Perpetua, Mary Grace Luza
Ramos, Elizabeth Picar
Razon, Judy Boydon
Rodriguez, Noel Loreto
Samonte, John Paul Tapia
Viejo, Lyza Maria Salazar
– Rappler.com