Published 7:54 AM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte promoted 51 foreign service officers in July and August this year, Malacañang announced.

Malacañang released their appointment papers on August 20. Duterte signed their papers either on July 20 or August 16.

The lowest rank in the foreign service is foreign service officer, class IV, then one is promoted to class III, class II, and class I. Afterwards, the next highest rank is career minister. At the topmost is chief of mission, class II then class I.

These diplomats had to pass the grueling Foreign Service Officer Examinations, one of the most difficult tests in the Philippines.

Do you have relatives or friends among the newly promoted foreign service officers? Check out the list below:

Foreign Service Officer, Class I

Gener, Ryan Francis de Leon

Foreign Service Officer, Class II

Agduma, Sharon Johnette Macalalad

Bautista, Kristine Fronda

Bolante, Jan Kenneth Eduarte

Camacho, Joyce Marison Marasigan

Camoying, Luningning Golong

Daquipil, Rowena Rivera Pangilinan

Estanislao, Andre Peter Cabuay

Lao, Cecille Joyce Yap

Leycano, Andrea Boongaling

Limpo, Monika Kamille Bacani

Maleon, Francis Maynard Sarmiento

Obach, Glenn Joseph Quilantang

Popov, Khrystina Corpuz

Quintin, Fatima Guzman

Quintin, Robert Diclas

Valdez, Ira Micheline Reyes

Valdez, Jeffrey Angelo

Wenceslao, Jan Sherwin Perez

Foreign Service Officer, Class III

Acosta, Mylhyn Marqueses

Alpay, Catherine Flores

Arquiza, Jacqueline Joan Santiago

Benigno, Marc Theodore Palacios

Bringas, Marianne Intal

Cabahug, Christiansen Dicolen

Caymo, Andrea Christina Quinto

Celedio, Benjamin Alegado Jr

Chua, Jonathan Andrew Dychingco

Cruz, Stephanie Alexis Arejola

De Guzman, LV Ignacio

Dela Vega, Anna Marie Mae R. Guerra

Diezmos, Majella Cristy U. Pua

Domingo, Jonelle John Santos

Ferrera, Von Ryan Saltin

Gomez, Jan Michael Bansil

Hermosura, Charleson Carolino

Hernandez, Elaine Mae V. Laruan

Hornilla, Miguel Carlo Narzo

Ito, Anwar Macatembel

Lazaro, Andrea Lynn Nicolas

Lopez, Lemuel Cusi

Manantan, Johaira C. Wahab

Morales, Nadine Rosario Miñeque

Olfato, Jet Cera

Pangwi, Von Ryan Gasmeña

Perpetua, Mary Grace Luza

Ramos, Elizabeth Picar

Razon, Judy Boydon

Rodriguez, Noel Loreto

Samonte, John Paul Tapia

Viejo, Lyza Maria Salazar

