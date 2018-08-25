The Department of Foreign Affairs extends financial assistance to hundreds of affected overseas Filipino workers

Published 1:11 PM, August 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has so far released P4.8 million ($89,985.70) in financial assistance to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who were stranded in Manila due to Xiamen Air's runway accident.

In a statement on Saturday, August 25, the DFA said at least 403 stranded workers received P5,000 ($93.74) in cash assistance on Friday, August 24.

A total of 962 OFWs have been served since Wednesday, August 22.

Affected OFWs who are still in the Philippines may still claim the cash assistance at the Office of Migrant Workers Affairs (OMWA) of the DFA building in Pasay City until the end of office hours on Friday, August 31.

Those who have already left the country can file their claim at any Philippine Embassy or Consulate General until September 30.

OFWs claiming financial assistance must personally appear and submit the following:

airline ticket showing original date of departure

reissued ticket showing new date of departure

Employment Contract

Overseas Employment Certificate

Aside from financial assistance, the DFA had instructed its embassies and consulates general abroad to help OFWs by issuing certifications and making representations if needed "to explain to foreign employers the delay in the arrival of their Filipino employees."

Thousands of passengers – mostly OFWs – were affected by delayed or cancelled flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after a Xiamen Air passenger plane skidded off the runway on Thursday evening, August 16.

NAIA resumed normal operations on Tuesday, August 21 or 5 days after the incident. – Rappler.com

P53.34 = $1