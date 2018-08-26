'Sa mga bisita sa Boracay, magdala na kayo ng sariling straw dahil bawal ang single-use plastic. Bawal na rin ang plastic bags at styrofoams sa isla,' says Sangguniang Bayan member Maylynn Aguirre Graf

Published 1:26 PM, August 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The local government of Malay, Aklan will enforce a local ordinance prohibiting single-use plastics when Boracay reopens in October.

The Boracay inter-agency task force will hold a dry run from October 15 to 25 for local tourists before formally reopening the island on October 26. (READ: No more parties on the beach when Boracay reopens)

Sangguniang Bayan member Maylynn Aguirre Graf said establishments in Boracay will stop handing out plastic straws in an effort to reduce the impact of single-use plastics on the environment. (READ: Villar furious over messy Boracay rehabilitation)

"Sa mga bisita sa Boracay, magdala na kayo ng sariling straw dahil bawal ang single-use plastic. Bawal na rin ang plastic bags at styrofoams sa isla," the councilor stressed.

(To Boracay's visitors, bring your own straw because single-use plastic will no longer be allowed. Plastic bags and styrofoams will be prohibited as well.)

Graf authored Municipal Ordinance No. 386, series of 2018, banning hotels, resorts, restaurants and establishments in the accommodation business to use single-use plastic in Malay, Aklan.

Instead, these businesses are encouraged to use alternative environment-friendly items like shampoo dispensers, liquid body soaps, and conditioners.

Establishments have to cut down on plastic use or face the following penalties:

first offense: pay P2,000, stern warning

second offense: pay P2,500, confiscation of single-use plastics

cancellation of business permits to operate

The local measure complements the existing Municipal Ordinance No. 320, series of 2012 that prohibits the use of plastic bags on dry goods, regulates its utilization on wet goods, and prohibits the use of styrofoam/styrophor.

According to Earth Day Network, single-use plastics frequently do not make it to a landfill or are recycled. It is estimated that 4 trillion plastic bags are used worldwide annually, but only 1% are returned for recycling.

Straws are also among the top 10 waste items found on beaches. Across the world, plastics make up 85% of marine litter. – Rappler.com

Photo of plastic pollution from Shutterstock