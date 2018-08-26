A 27-year-old man and a couple, both farmers, are killed in two landslides on Saturday, August 25

BAGUIO, Philippines – Three Cordillerans were killed in two landslides in Benguet on Saturday, August 25.

Christian Asiong Babsa-ay was driving his motorcycle Saturday afternoon along Halsema Highway at Kilometer 73 in Amgaleyguey, Buguias, when part of a mountain crumbled above him.

Babsa-ay, a 27-year-old from Irisan, Baguio City, was then pinned against the gate of a house across the road.

Injured were the owner of the house, 57-year-old Sanidad Alawas, as well as Erkin Onio and Winne Joy Lad-ey, who were both waiting for a ride.

Babsa-ay was brought to the nearby Northern Benguet District Hospital and later to the Luis Hora Memorial Regional Hospital because of the severity of his head injuries. He died a few hours later.

Another landslide also on Saturday afternoon buried a home in Sitio Tagpaya in Madaymen, Kibungan.

Florentino Ligaten and his wife Cristina, both farmers, were killed. Their son Clifford was injured and is now confined at the Benguet General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the massive landslide at Halsema Highway along Pakpakitan in Buguias was cleared on Sunday morning, August 26, while Kennon Road, Ilocos Sur-Cervantes Road, Abra-Kalinga Road, and Midas Road in Itogon remain closed.

The Cordillera Administrative Region and other parts of Luzon have been experiencing moderate to heavy rain in the past days due to the southwest monsoon or hanging habagat. – Rappler.com