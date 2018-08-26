Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque says President Rodrigo Duterte 'upheld judicial professionalism by appointing [the] most senior of aspirants'

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque denied newly appointed Supreme Court Chief Justice Teresita de Castro got the post as a "reward" from President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a message sent to media on Sunday, August 26, Roque said: "Wala pong saysay 'yan (That's baseless). PRRD (President Rodrigo Roa Duterte) upheld judicial professionalism by appointing [the] most senior of aspirants."

De Castro will be chief justice for less than two months since she retires on October 8. She previously said a short term would not get in the way of her effectiveness as chief magistrate. (READ: The test of legacy for Chief Justice De Castro)

Opposition lawmakers, however, have criticized De Castro's appointment. They see it as a "reward" for her testifying against then-Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and eventually voting in favor of Sereno's ouster. (READ: 'You're oppressive!': Sereno, De Castro face off in SC orals)

Sereno and Duterte clashed many times in the past. (READ: Sereno to Duterte: 'Mag-resign ka na')

Of De Castro's appointment, Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano said, "This is a clear case of bayad-utang, walang delicadeza, at garapalan sa gobyerno (payment of a debt of gratitude, no sense of propriety, and shamelessness in government)."

The National Union of Peoples' Lawyers, meanwhile, said De Castro faces the challenge of proving her independence and impartiality. – Rappler.com