Vice President Leni Robredo and some lawmakers on how it is to be modern-day heroes amid threats to the nation's values

Published 1:19 PM, August 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos must continue the fight for democracy and uphold the values of our heroes, public officials said on Monday, August 27, as the country celebrated National Heroes Day.

Vice President Leni Robredo said our heroes had made sacrifices for Philippine independence. These, she said, should serve as an inspiration to Filipinos to continue to fight for the country.

“Ang mga aral na ating mapupulot sa kanilang mga buhay ay nananatiling mahalaga, lalo na sa mga panahong hinahamon ang ating demokrasya. Ang ating mga bayani ay huwaran para sa ating mga mamamayan na tumugon sa tawag na ipagtanggol ang bayan at ang mga paniniwalang pinahahalagahan natin bilang sambayanan,” Robredo said.

(The lessons we learn from their lives remain relevent, especially at a time when our democracy is being challenged. Our heroes are examples for our fellowmen to heed calls to defend the nation and its values.)

Robredo also paid tribute to modern-day heroes, including overseas Filipino workers, soldiers, teachers, and other public servants.

“Mga bayani man ng nakaraan, o mga bagong bayaning patuloy na nagsisilbi sa bayan, nawa ay maging inspirasyon sila sa ating lahat sa gitna ng mga pagsubok na ating kinakaharap. Ang kanilang halimbawa ay pagpapaalala na tayo mismo ang susi sa pagbabagong ating hinahangad,” Robredo said.

(May past and present heroes serve as an inspiration to all of us amid the struggles we are facing. Their examples are reminders that we are the key to the change we are longing for.)

President Rodrigo Duterte, in his message, also honored the unnamed heroes, who strive daily for the sake of their loved ones and their country.

Lawmakers called on the public and government leaders to emulate the ideals of our heroes, with members of the opposition calling on Filipinos to defend democracy under President Duterte.

Senator Loren Legarda:

“As we celebrate National Heroes’ Day, let us emulate their ideals and strive to be heroes in our own right. We need not die to be a hero, we only need to be responsible citizens and be the best that we can be…. Let us make this commemoration more meaningful by showing how our national and everyday heroes have inspired us to be good and responsible Filipinos.”

Senator Francis Pangilinan:

“That’s the Filipino. Hardworking. Street-smart. Undaunted. That’s the true hero.

“Those in government should follow their example. Fulfill their duties to the people. Fix public transport. Ease the people’s everyday hardship. Create secure jobs that pay sufficient wage. Give hope of a good life here and not abroad. Arrest and jail plunderers. Value people’s hard-earned taxes. Make affordable basic commodities like food, especially rice. Thriving is the country where both ruler and ruled are heroes.”

Magdalo Representative Gary Alejano:

"Sa panahon kung saan muli na namang nailalagay sa alanganin ang ating kasarinlan, kultura, kasaysayan, at mga prinsipyong pinanghahawakan, mahalagang ating ipagpatuloy ang labang nasimulan ng ating mga ninuno. Hindi lamang laban sa mga mapaniil na dayuhan, kundi maging sa mga taong uhaw sa kapangyarihan na humahamak sa kanyang kababayan. Ang pinakadakilang pag-alala sa ating mga bayani ay ang pagtatanggol sa kanilang ipinamana para sa atin at sa ating mga salinlahi.

Bayad ng dugo, pawis, at luha ang ating tinatamasang kasarinlan, kapayapaan, at demokrasya. Kaya naman isang malaking dagok sa alaala ng ating mga bayani kung hahayaan nating mahulog ang bansa sa maling mga kamay."

(At a time when our freedom, culture, history and principles are once again being threatened, it is important that we continue the fight that our heroes started. Not just against oppressive foreigners but against power-hungry people who trample on their countrymen. The most noble way to remember our heroes is to defend the values they have passed onto us.... The freedom, peace, and democracy we now enjoy were paid for with blood, sweat, and tears. It is a blow on the memories of our heroes if we just allow our country to fall into the wrong hands.)

– Rappler.com