Ronie Bercede Recilla was a computer science student at the Visayas State University

Published 2:20 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A student of the Visayas State University (VSU) was shot dead by still unknown assailants on Monday night, August 27.

According to the initial police report, computer science student Ronie Bercede Recilla was gunned down at around 9:05 pm on Monday, at Barangay Guadalupe in Baybay City in Leyte.

The gunmen and their motive have yet to be known, but cops have noted that Recilla died from multiple gunshot wounds on "different parts of his body."

VSU student publication Amaranth said Recilla was killed near a vulcanizing shop while he was on his phone. VSU Dean of Students Manolo Loreto Jr arrived at the scene later in the evening.

Recilla was a native of Carmen, Agusan del Norte, though his family later moved to Butuan City in Caraga, cops said.

Police declined to give additional details as they have just begun their investigation on the killing. The vulcanizing shop has been cordoned off as cops continued to examine the crime scene. – Rappler.com