Watch the hearing on the Xiamen Air mishap at the NAIA runway live on Wednesday, August 28

Published 8:23 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services conducts a probe into the temporary closure of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) runway, which led to the paralysis of the country's main gateway on Wednesday, August 28. (LOOK: Thousands stranded due to NAIA runway closure)

The hearing will also discuss Senator Sherwin Gatchalian's Senate Resolution No. 782, which calls for an inquiry into the current status of NAIA and the government's modernization plans.

– Rappler.com