The senior justice again clashes with Duterte on a crucial policy. This will factor in on the talks of whether or not Carpio can be appointed Chief Justice after De Castro retires.

Published 10:00 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte is not allowed to withdraw the Philippines from the International Criminal Court (ICC) by a unilateral act, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said on Tuesday, August 28, during the Supreme Court (SC) oral arguments on the ICC withdrawal.

Carpio said that Duterte is mandated to faithfully execute a law, which includes the Rome Statute which has been transformed into a domestic law when it was ratified in 2011.

The oath of a president, as constituionally required, includes a promise to "preserve and defend the Constitution and execute its laws."

“Because you are sworn to execute the treaty, to implement the treaty, you cannot obviously repeal the treaty yourself, correct? You cannot abrogate it, correct? You cannot do anything that will prevent the implementation or execution of the treaty, correct?” Carpio said in his interpellation of lawyer Romel Bagares, who represents petitioner Philippine Coalition for the ICC or PCICC.

Malacañang has said it is Duterte’s lone discretion to pull out from the ICC as the chief architect of foreign policy.

By making such statements, Carpio is again clashing with Duterte on a crucial policy. Carpio is one of the most vocal critics of Duterte’s policy on China.

This clash will play out in the talks of whether or not Carpio can be appointed chief justice after Teresita Leonardo De Castro retires on October 8.

Duterte said his basis for appointing De Castro despite having barely 2 months to serve is seniority. De Castro was the most senior applicant.

"It will be the same for all judges. not only De Castro, lahat 'yan sila (all of them),” Duterte said on Monday, August 27.

In terms of incumbency however, Carpio is the most senior, but he declined his nomination for the vacancy left by Maria Lourdes Sereno out of principle. He said he didn’t want to benefit from the quo warranto ouster that he dissented against.

When De Castro retires, Carpio will once again be automatically nominated.

Duterte doesn't seem to believe that Carpio will accept the nomination, but if the senior justice does accept, the President will be put to test if he is true to his word that seniority will be his sole basis in appointing the next chief justice.

Repealing law

A dominant discussion during Tuesday’s oral arguments is the balance between respecting presidential discretion, but also letting the two other branches exercise a check and balance mechanism on the president.

“That’s where the lines are drawn, essentially the issue you are presenting to this Court forces this Court to make a decision between checks and balances and the powers of the president,” said Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza.

Petitioners believe that Duterte can only withdraw if 2/3 of the Senate concur. The problem with this position is that the Constitution only stated that 2/3 of concurrence from Senate is needed in approving a treaty; there is no mention of a withdrawal.

For Carpio, the treaty can be repealed in the same way that every other law can be repealed, which is for Congress to pass a repealing law by majority of a quorum.

Carpio pointed out that when two laws are inconsistent with each other, it’s the later law which will prevail. (READ: Playing the cards right? Politics of ICC oral arguments)

“When a law is passed repealing a prior treaty, you don’t even need 2/3 of the Senate, you don’t need a majority of members, you only need a majority of quorum, so you agree with me that for the withdrawal or the repeal of the treaty, there is only majority required if the Congress acts on it,” said Carpio.

Duterte has enjoyed overwhelming support for his bills at the House of Representatives. Carpio seems to acknowledge that, saying “a majority of 151 (quorum) is enough to pass that bill in the House.”

While Duterte may still get his way at the House based on Carpio’s suggestion, the Congress can still exercise its check and balance duty, and the separation of powers will still be respected, strictly speaking.

The next hearing is on September 4, with the opposition senators’ turn to be interpellated unless they make another no-show like they did on Tuesday.

LISTEN to the proceedings at the Supreme Court. – Rappler.com