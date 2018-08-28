(3rd UPDATE) The improvised explosive device detonates at around 8:34 pm in Barangay Kalawag 3, Isulan town

Published 10:23 PM, August 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – An improvised explosive device (IED) explosion rocked Isulan town in Sultan Kudarat as it celebrated its Hamungaya Festival on Tuesday, August 28.

The IED blast occurred at around 8:34 pm in Barangay Kalawag 3, in front of J and H Marketing along the national highway which passed through an area of the Isulan town proper where people flocked for ukay-ukay shopping, police said.

As of 10:55 pm, one person is reported dead while 35 have been wounded.

Among the 35 wounded, 9 were taken to the Holy Nazarene Clinic and 20 others to the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Hospital.

According to Sultan Kudarat police deputy chief for operations Police Senior Inspector Arnel Ligada, the town is currently observing the Hamungaya Festival, which celebrates "maaliwalas na pamumuhay" (prosperous living).

The festival began on Monday, August 27, and is only set to conclude on Thursday.

Members of a combined military and police explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) team were seen clearing the area as of posting.

A bomb reportedly exploded in a night market in front of Carlitos Restaurant in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat at 8:35PM. 34 patients were transported to 4 nearby hospitals and our chapter provided 5 units of blood for transfusion. pic.twitter.com/kHBtlEVZBh — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) August 28, 2018

Our team is closely coordinating with the PNP on the incident and doing assessment on the ground. Keep safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/z3QfSZH5Jc — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) August 28, 2018

– Rappler.com

