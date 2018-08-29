PNP CIDG's Nepthalie Buensuceso is shot dead by suspected motorcycle-riding gunmen

Published 10:20 AM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – An operative of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was shot dead in Quezon City, police chief Director General Oscar Albayalde confirmed in an interview on Wednesday, August 29.

Who is the cop? According to the initial report, Police Officer II Nepthalie Buensuceso was gunned down by still unidentified suspects aboard a motorcycle near the corner of Ortigas Avenue and N. Domingo Street on Tuesday night, August 28.

Albayalde said Buensuceso belongs to the Intelligence Division of the CIDG.

"Mukhang tinambangan, but as of the reasons why, hindi pa alam (It looks like it was planned, but as to the reasons why, we still don't know)," Albayalde told reporters in Camp Crame.

The top cop disclosed that Buensuceso did not handle any drug cases before the attack.

Why this is surprising: The CIDG is the PNP's spade against high-profile crimes, from sensational murders to economic sabotage.

Its agents, even newbies in the unit, typically handle sensitive information that put themselves prone to danger. – Rappler.com