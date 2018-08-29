Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea says the deadly explosion is a worrisome development given that Mindanao is still under martial law

Published 10:21 AM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Extending martial law in Mindanao is an option after the deadly bombing in Sultan Kudarat, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Wednesday, August 29.

"It’s an option. We’re trying to make it as easy as possible na walang ganito pero kung ganito pa rin ang nangyayari, ano'ng gagawin natin? Upo lang tayo diyan (It's an option. We're trying to make it as easy as possible so that things like this won't happen but it's still happening. What will we do? Do we just do nothing)?" he told reporters a day after the incident.

The bomb explosion in Isulan town on Tuesday killed at least two people and wounded 37 others. It happened while the town was celebrating its Hamungaya Festival, and while Mindanao remained under martial law.

When asked, Medialdea said that he would "not necessarily" recommend another martial law extension, but it was an option being considered since the recent bombing is a worrisome development.

"'Yung mga signs na ganito hindi maganda 'yan eh. You want mga lives and limbs in danger na lang and sa piyesta pasasabugin ka? How would you feel? (This isn't a good sign. You want lives and limbs in danger, and an explosion during a fiesta? How would you feel?)

Malacañang is still assessing what issuances need to be made given the deadly explosion, said Medialdea.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the Palace condemns the bombing.

"Of course, we condemn this. Nothing good will come out of what happened," he said on Wednesday in a DZMM radio interview.

The entire region of Mindanao is currently under martial law until December 31 this year. If martial law is again extended, it will be the third extension.

After Duterte proclaimed martial law in Mindanao on May 23, 2017, the first day of the siege on Marawi, he asked for and was granted a 5-month extension. His second request for a one-year extension was again granted in December 2017.

Malacañang defended the extensions, saying the military needed more time to quell terrorist groups in Mindanao.

In July, a bomb blast near a near Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit (CAFGU) detachment in Lamitan City, Basilan, killed 11 people. The military attributed it to the Abu Sayyaf. – Rappler.com